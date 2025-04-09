Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Provides Massive Update After Injuring Surgically-Repaired Shoulder
The San Diego Padres had a few key injury updates to three All-Stars Tuesday night.
Jackson Merrill was placed on the injured list, Jake Cronenworth left the loss against the Athletics in the third inning, and Tatis was out by the bottom of the fifth inning.
For Tatis, it appeared that an errant swing aggravated his surgically-repaired left shoulder in the second inning.
Despite being foreced to exit game, the superstar seemed confident after the contest that he will be back in action sooner rather than later.
“I have felt this before,” Tatis said. “I have dealt with this before, multiple times, different ways. So it’s something that we can definitely handle. … For me, it’s just let’s see how we wake up tomorrow."
As for potentially joining Merrill on the injured list, Tatis made it known that wouldn't be the case.
“I’m not going on the IL or nothing like that," Tatis said. So, day to day so far.”
Manager Mike Shildt also claimed that there didn't appear to be any apparent damage, but wanted to cautiously handle the situation given Tatis' injury history.
“[He’s] checking out medically,” Shildt said. “Everything seems to be intact, in good shape, strength good. He’s not overly concerned. So we erred on the side of caution tonight, and we’ll evaluate.”
While Tatis isn't in the lineup on Wednesday, he's hoping to be back on Friday after Thursday's off-day.
