Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Still Out, Unfortunate Ramon Laureano Update, Wild Card Opponent Set

Aaron Coloma

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres had an off day before their final series of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After the Padres' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, manager Mike Shildt provided an update on the health of Fernando Tatis Jr., who had missed the last three games with an undisclosed illness.

“Today was, let’s make sure it’s behind you,” Shildt said. “Not going to be in there. Just continue to rest. Take the day off tomorrow, be ready to go Friday.”

Shildt also provided an injury update on Ramon Laureano. The outfielder fractured his finger and will miss at least the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Finally, the Padres' opponent for the Wild Card round is officially confirmed. They will face the Chicago Cubs in a series beginning Sept. 30. The location of that series, however, is still yet to be determined.

