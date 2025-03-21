Padres Notes: Friars Could Make Trade Before Opening Day, Luis Arraez Update
The San Diego Padres have once again been linked to a trade before Opening Day as has been the theme of this offseason. The report is less about the two pitchers that seem to have been at the center of trade drama in recent months, and more about some of the fringe roster pieces.
Of those Padres who may have a higher chance of being moved, Luis Arraez is unlikely to be traded before Opening Day.
The All-Star appears to be valued more by San Diego than anywhere else in the league given president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's comments about Arraez earlier this offseason. A recent report by a Padres insider confirms this assertion by Preller.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Could Make a Trade Before Opening Day, Says Insider
Padres 'Reluctant' to Trade $14 Million All-Star: Report
AJ Preller, Mike Shildt Rave About 'Unsung Hero' on Padres Roster
MLB Insider Thinks Padres Could Take Down Rival Dodgers in 2025
Padres Exec Reveals Plan for Top Prospect Leo De Vries in 2025
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.