Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Could Make Trade Before Opening Day, Luis Arraez Update

Gabe Smallson

Feb 25, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) makes a play for an out against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) makes a play for an out against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have once again been linked to a trade before Opening Day as has been the theme of this offseason. The report is less about the two pitchers that seem to have been at the center of trade drama in recent months, and more about some of the fringe roster pieces.

Of those Padres who may have a higher chance of being moved, Luis Arraez is unlikely to be traded before Opening Day.

The All-Star appears to be valued more by San Diego than anywhere else in the league given president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's comments about Arraez earlier this offseason. A recent report by a Padres insider confirms this assertion by Preller.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Could Make a Trade Before Opening Day, Says Insider

Padres 'Reluctant' to Trade $14 Million All-Star: Report

AJ Preller, Mike Shildt Rave About 'Unsung Hero' on Padres Roster

MLB Insider Thinks Padres Could Take Down Rival Dodgers in 2025

Padres Exec Reveals Plan for Top Prospect Leo De Vries in 2025

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News