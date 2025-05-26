Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Ace Placed on IL, Yu Darvish to Have Elbow Examined
The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, to take the series. The Friars improved to 29-22 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual victory, San Diego recalled a pitcher from Triple-A. The right-hander previously appeared in two games for the Padres this season and will look to continue providing quality innings.
Unfortunately, there is a negative update on ace Michael King after he was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start. The right hander has been moved to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
The pitching misfortunes don't stop there as veteran Yu Darvish is set to have his elbow examined by a specialist. After trending towards his long-awaited 2025 debut, it appears that he may require even more time away from the mound.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
