Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Ace Placed on IL, Yu Darvish to Have Elbow Examined

Gabe Smallson

Oct 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) before game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) before game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, to take the series. The Friars improved to 29-22 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual victory, San Diego recalled a pitcher from Triple-A. The right-hander previously appeared in two games for the Padres this season and will look to continue providing quality innings.

Unfortunately, there is a negative update on ace Michael King after he was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start. The right hander has been moved to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The pitching misfortunes don't stop there as veteran Yu Darvish is set to have his elbow examined by a specialist. After trending towards his long-awaited 2025 debut, it appears that he may require even more time away from the mound.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Recall Pitcher From Triple-A Ahead of Braves Finale

Padres Place Michael King on Injured List in Brutal Update

Padres' Yu Darvish to Have Elbow Examined

Padres' Yu Darvish May Not Return Soon After All: Report

Padres Expected to Be Interested in 30-Homer Japanese Slugger Coming to MLB: Report

Padres Manager Reveals How New Call-Up Will Get Opportunities

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News