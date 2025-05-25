Padres' Yu Darvish to Have Elbow Examined
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish still has not returned form the elbow inflammation which kept him sidelined during spring training, and will have his elbow examined in the coming days to ensure nothing is structurally wrong with it.
"Multiple sources have insisted over the past week that Darvish is not feeling pain in his right elbow, which is why he was shut down in spring training," said Kevin Acee, via the San Diego Union-Tribune. "They say there has not been a setback but that the team cannot move forward with a plan until Darvish is comfortable."
Darvish made one rehab start with Triple-A El Paso in during his recovery, pitching four innings with four strikeouts and leaving the game after 51 pitches. After his May 14 start with the Chihuahuas, Darvish stated his elbow felt tight and said he is not ready for a major league game.
This is the southpaw's fifth season with the Padres, and he has cemented himself in their rotation during the previous four. He received All-Star honors in his maiden season with the Friars, posting a 4.22 ERA with 199 strikeouts through 166.1 innings. He had his best season as a Padre the following year with a 3.10 ERA, where he struck out 197 hitters, which placed him eighth in NL Cy Young voting.
The veteran also suffered through elbow inflammation during the 2024 season and was limited to 16 starts, though he was very strong in his appearances with a 7-3 record and 3.31 ERA. The Padres are being careful with Darvish's recovery process, and there is not yet a timetable for his return.
The Padres are struggling for results in what has been a rough two weeks, and will hope the 38-year-old can recover and provide them the boost they need to get out of their rut. The Padres have were swept in consecutive series against the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, but managed to take the series against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.
