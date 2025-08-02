Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Cut Fan Favorite, Tried to Land All-Star Starting Pitcher at Deadline

Nelson Espinal

Jun 10, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Tyler Wade (14), left, and Jackson Merrill (3) run off the field after the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-1 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Tyler Wade (14), left, and Jackson Merrill (3) run off the field after the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-1 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the first game after a chaotic MLB trade deadline, the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1.

Nick Pivetta delivered a gem, going seven innings and only giving up one run. His performance was enough for the bullpen to finish the Cardinals off.

Relief pitcher Mason Miller made his debut as a Padre, getting an impressive strikeout after hitting 103 mph.

Closer Robert Suarez got the save after the offense got going and delivered seven hits.

Before the game, the Padres made several roster moves, which included DFA'ing a fan favorite on the team.

Utility man Tyler Wade packed his bags as the team added other positional players who will take his spot. Wade was one of the outfielders who struggled hitting the ball, making his depature resonable.

Finally, reports came out that the Dodgers tried to acquire All-Star starting pitcher (and former Padre) Mackenzie Gore at the trade deadline. The price, however, was too steep.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Overhaul Squad Ahead of Friday’s Game

Padres Make Roster Move, Cut Fan Favorite Utility Man After Trade Deadline

Padres Tried to Acquire Mackenzie Gore From Nationals in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

Padres' Role for Mason Miller Revealed By Team Insider

Padres' AJ Preller Has Epic Quote to Wild Trade Deadline

Padres GM Reveals Why Friars Didn't Trade Dylan Cease

Padres Make Major Roster Move Following Busy Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News