Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Cut Fan Favorite, Tried to Land All-Star Starting Pitcher at Deadline
In the first game after a chaotic MLB trade deadline, the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1.
Nick Pivetta delivered a gem, going seven innings and only giving up one run. His performance was enough for the bullpen to finish the Cardinals off.
Relief pitcher Mason Miller made his debut as a Padre, getting an impressive strikeout after hitting 103 mph.
Closer Robert Suarez got the save after the offense got going and delivered seven hits.
Before the game, the Padres made several roster moves, which included DFA'ing a fan favorite on the team.
Utility man Tyler Wade packed his bags as the team added other positional players who will take his spot. Wade was one of the outfielders who struggled hitting the ball, making his depature resonable.
Finally, reports came out that the Dodgers tried to acquire All-Star starting pitcher (and former Padre) Mackenzie Gore at the trade deadline. The price, however, was too steep.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
