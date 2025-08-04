Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Dylan Cease Asking Price Revealed, Manny Machado Talks Dodgers

Nelson Espinal

Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) walks off the field during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) walks off the field during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 at Petco Park.

The Friars secured the series win against the Cards, taking two of three.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the San Diego Padres demoted starting pitcher Randy Vasquez to Triple-A.

In a corresponding move, Nestor Cortes to get activated off the 60-Day injured list. San Diego acquired Cortes at the deadline to shore up the back end of the starting rotation.

Speaking of the trade deadline, the Padres were fielding offers for Dylan Cease, but a move never ended up happening.

After the rumor mill stopped, a report revealed the asking price from San Diego, which was a premium since Cease can be a top-of-the-line starter.

Finally, as the playoffs approach ever so slowly, third baseman Manny Machado opened up on the team's biggest rivals — the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Asking Price in Dylan Cease Trade Revealed

Padres Make Trade Post Deadline, Acquire Catcher From NL Squad

Padres Option Randy Vasquez To Make Room For Trade Deadline Acquisition on Roster

Padres' Manny Machado on 2025 Goals: 'We've Got to Go Through the Dodgers'

Padres' AJ Preller Has Epic Quote to Wild Trade Deadline

Padres Tried to Acquire Mackenzie Gore From Nationals in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News