Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Dylan Cease Asking Price Revealed, Manny Machado Talks Dodgers
The San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 at Petco Park.
The Friars secured the series win against the Cards, taking two of three.
Ahead of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the San Diego Padres demoted starting pitcher Randy Vasquez to Triple-A.
In a corresponding move, Nestor Cortes to get activated off the 60-Day injured list. San Diego acquired Cortes at the deadline to shore up the back end of the starting rotation.
Speaking of the trade deadline, the Padres were fielding offers for Dylan Cease, but a move never ended up happening.
After the rumor mill stopped, a report revealed the asking price from San Diego, which was a premium since Cease can be a top-of-the-line starter.
Finally, as the playoffs approach ever so slowly, third baseman Manny Machado opened up on the team's biggest rivals — the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
