Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Gavin Sheets Injury, Yu Darvish Update

Gabe Smallson

Aug 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron (61) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron (61) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-4, in Sunday's rubber match as they improved to 33-24 on the year.

Also on Sunday, the Friars made a major roster move, reinstating Matt Waldron off the 60-day injured list and optioning him to Triple-A. He threw 48 pitches in his El Paso rehab start as he took a major step to returning to The Show.

Additionally, Gavin Sheets had to leave Sunday's game early after a scary collision in left field. Sheets doesn't usually play in left field, but there has been next to no depth in that area recently as the slugger did his best in the outfield.

Finally, a team insider provided the latest on Yu Darvish. The veteran right-hander is diligently working toward his 2025 debut.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Injured Pitcher Takes Massive Step Toward Return

Padres’ Gavin Sheets Exits Sunday’s Game After Scary Collision in Left Field

Padres Insider Provides Latest Yu Darvish Injury Update

Padres' Gavin Sheets Gets Honest About Comfort Level of Playing in Left Field

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News