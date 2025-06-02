Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Gavin Sheets Injury, Yu Darvish Update
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-4, in Sunday's rubber match as they improved to 33-24 on the year.
Also on Sunday, the Friars made a major roster move, reinstating Matt Waldron off the 60-day injured list and optioning him to Triple-A. He threw 48 pitches in his El Paso rehab start as he took a major step to returning to The Show.
Additionally, Gavin Sheets had to leave Sunday's game early after a scary collision in left field. Sheets doesn't usually play in left field, but there has been next to no depth in that area recently as the slugger did his best in the outfield.
Finally, a team insider provided the latest on Yu Darvish. The veteran right-hander is diligently working toward his 2025 debut.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
