Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Jackson Merrill Return Coming, Fernando Tatis Wins It for SD
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1, overcoming a rain delay once again on Saturday as they increased their win streak to four games. They improved to 21-11 thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr. scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth.
Ahead of the exciting victory, the Padres recalled a young catcher from Triple-A El Paso. The corresponding move was to option a struggling veteran back down to the minors.
Finally, Jackson Merrill's return date is set. Fans have been patiently waiting to see their superstar back on the field after going most of April without him, but he completed his first rehab assignment game Saturday night.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Recall Luis Campusano, Option Veteran to Triple-A
Surprise Padres Player With Team in Pittsburgh, Indicating Imminent Roster Move
Padres Outfielder Jackson Merrill's Rehab Location, Date Set
Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Provides Massive Update on Injury
Padres Pitcher Wins Major Award from MLB
When Will Padres vs Pirates Start Following Weather Delay on Saturday?
Padres vs Pirates Game Delayed Saturday
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.