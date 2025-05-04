Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Jackson Merrill Return Coming, Fernando Tatis Wins It for SD

Gabe Smallson

Apr 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) jokes with the players in the Detroit Tigers dugout while standing on third base in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) jokes with the players in the Detroit Tigers dugout while standing on third base in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1, overcoming a rain delay once again on Saturday as they increased their win streak to four games. They improved to 21-11 thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr. scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Ahead of the exciting victory, the Padres recalled a young catcher from Triple-A El Paso. The corresponding move was to option a struggling veteran back down to the minors.

Finally, Jackson Merrill's return date is set. Fans have been patiently waiting to see their superstar back on the field after going most of April without him, but he completed his first rehab assignment game Saturday night.

