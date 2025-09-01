Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Linked to All-Star Catcher, Xander Bogaerts Update

Hard not to get emotional.

Manny’s 1,000th hit as a Padre reminds me what @Padres baseball is all about: joy.



Joy for my children. Joy for San Diego.🪄✨

A thousand hits in brown and gold. That’s special, y’all…🤟🏽🤎💛#ForTheFaithful #PadresWin pic.twitter.com/3SvdFTw11v