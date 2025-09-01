Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Linked to All-Star Catcher, Xander Bogaerts Update

Aaron Coloma

Aug 26, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres dropped the final game of their series against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, 7-2.

The Padres called up Kyle Hart ahead of the game, though he only pitched 1.1 innings and allowed three runs during that time.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer believes the Padres are a prime landing spot for All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, and thinks the Friars could make a move for the Silver Slugger in the offseason.

Padres insider Kevin Acee revealed when shortstop Xander Bogaerts could return to the lineup following his placement on IL with a foot fracture.

Acee says the injury typically takes anywhere from three weeks to two months, and that the Padres could have Bogaerts by the end of the season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

