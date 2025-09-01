Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Linked to All-Star Catcher, Xander Bogaerts Update
The San Diego Padres dropped the final game of their series against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, 7-2.
The Padres called up Kyle Hart ahead of the game, though he only pitched 1.1 innings and allowed three runs during that time.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer believes the Padres are a prime landing spot for All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, and thinks the Friars could make a move for the Silver Slugger in the offseason.
Padres insider Kevin Acee revealed when shortstop Xander Bogaerts could return to the lineup following his placement on IL with a foot fracture.
Acee says the injury typically takes anywhere from three weeks to two months, and that the Padres could have Bogaerts by the end of the season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Yu Darvish Likely to Retire Before Contract Ends, Says Insider
Padres Named Top Landing Spot for 2-Time All-Star Catcher, Should SD Pursue Him?
Padres' Dylan Cease May Be Pitching Himself Out of Postseason Rotation, Says Insider
Padres Insider Reveals When Xander Bogaerts Could Return Following Injury
Padres Make Roster Move, Recall Struggling Pitcher vs. Twins Sunday
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.