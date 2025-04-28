Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Luis Arraez Update, Rays Sweep San Diego
The San Diego Padres were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays as they lost Sunday, 4-2. The Friars dropped to 17-11 on the year after losing their fourth straight.
Ahead of the defeat, the Friars made a plethora of roster moves, including moving another player to the injured list and transferring and injured pitcher to the 60-day IL. With all the recent injury news, the IL seems to be filling up with Padres talent.
Finally, manager Mike Shildt provided an update on All-Star Luis Arraez after last Sunday's scary incident that ended with him leaving the game early to go to the hospital. As of now, the skipper seemed increasingly confident in his update, saying that he "is sleeping better."
