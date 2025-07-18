Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Want All-Star Outfielder, Top Trade Target Won’t Cost Much
The San Diego Padres reversed a move they made just before the All-Star break, reinstating Gavin Sheets from the paternity list and sending catcher Luis Campusano back down to Triple-A.
Gavin Sheets and his wife, Kahla, welcomed their first child on Monday.
Campusano played the Friars' final game before the All-Star break, striking out twice in an 0-for-3 showing.
In other news, the Padres are still looking to fill the hole they have in left field, and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.'s name has been one which has repeatedly shown up. Robert, an All-Star in 2023, has had a down year in 2025, and the White Sox will likely ship him out as they are in full rebuild mode, per Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.
If the Padres are able to secure a deal for the outfielder, he could prove to be an asset for a Padres team which struggled for runs before the break.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
