Padres Notes: Friars Sign All-Star Slugger, Could Trade Star Reliever, Lawsuit Update
The San Diego Padres have finally made a move this offseason. They brought in a familiar face — and one who is not just a former All-Star, but one who fills a huge need on the Friars roster.
The Padres are also reportedly not done yet with the offseason moves as they look to make more acquisitions before the start of the 2025 campaign. A standout right-handed pitcher is one of many Padres who have been discussed as potential trade candidates.
The ongoing ownership feud is one that is 'hanging over' the city as a possible deterrent to free agents looking for a stable home. The radio home of the Padres on 97.3 The Fan discussed how the impact is felt around the organization.
Additionally, this offseason was given a less than ideal grade by an MLB insider when looking back on the moves the Padres made, and more importantly, didn't make, since October.
And finally, a Padres former All-Star is reportedly 'really happy' to have joined the bitter rival Los Angeles Dodgers as he shared from his new home in L.A.
