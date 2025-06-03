Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Targeting All-Star Outfielder in Trade, Yu Darvish Concerning Update, Michael King Talks

Gabe Smallson

May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres held on to beat the San Francisco Giants, 1-0, in a 10-inning thriller on Monday night. The Friars improved to 34-24 on the season.

Additionally, the San Diego Padres are reportedly interested in upgrading one of their relatively weaker positions in the lineup. A Boston Red Sox outfielder has been linked to the Friars in what would be a blockbuster trade.

Unfortunately, veteran Yu Darvish recently introduced a new wrinkle in his injury saga. The right-hander said that he 'can't talk about it' in what is a 'complicated' ailment.

Finally, Michael King broke his silence on his own pitching injury. The right-hander is serving time on the injured list after a pinched nerve in his shoulder caused him to miss a recent start.

Padres Interested in Red Sox Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade: Report

Padres' Yu Darvish Calls Current Ailment 'Complicated' and Says He 'Can't Talk About it'

Padres' Michael King Breaks Silence on Shoulder Injury

Padres Have Grueling June Schedule, Includes Playing Dodgers Twice

Padres News: Gavin Sheets' Face Left Indentation in Wall After Scary Collision

Padres' Yu Darvish Set to Take Step Toward Return

Padres' Gavin Sheets Sustained 4 Injuries, Including One to Head, in Collision With Wall

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

