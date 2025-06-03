Padres Notes: Friars Targeting All-Star Outfielder in Trade, Yu Darvish Concerning Update, Michael King Talks
The San Diego Padres held on to beat the San Francisco Giants, 1-0, in a 10-inning thriller on Monday night. The Friars improved to 34-24 on the season.
Additionally, the San Diego Padres are reportedly interested in upgrading one of their relatively weaker positions in the lineup. A Boston Red Sox outfielder has been linked to the Friars in what would be a blockbuster trade.
Unfortunately, veteran Yu Darvish recently introduced a new wrinkle in his injury saga. The right-hander said that he 'can't talk about it' in what is a 'complicated' ailment.
Finally, Michael King broke his silence on his own pitching injury. The right-hander is serving time on the injured list after a pinched nerve in his shoulder caused him to miss a recent start.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
