Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Trying to Trade Outfielder, 5 Players on Injured List, Opening Day Franchise Record Set

Gabe Smallson

Mar 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) comes onto the field before an Opening Day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) comes onto the field before an Opening Day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-4, to cap off a spectacular Opening Day.

According to president of baseball operations AJ Preller, the roster may look a little different come next week, at least in the minors. Preller revealed that there is an outfielder the Friars want to try to trade after designating him for assignment.

The Opening Day roster also looked a little different as it didn't feature five Padres who are on the injured list. The team will be without some talented pieces for a little longer, but their respective returns will shake up the active list in San Diego.

Finally, a major reason of what made Opening Day so special regardless of who was in the dugout are the fans. Friar Faithful set a record Thursday afternoon for all-time Petco Park Opening Day attendance.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Trying to Trade Outfielder This Week, Says AJ Preller

Padres Reveal Opening Day Roster for 2025 Season, Place 5 Players on Injured List

Padres CEO Says Fans Are the Reason Team Can Spend So Much

Padres' $350 Million Superstar Credits Manager Mike Shildt for Major Turnaround

Padres' Jackson Merrill Wants to Prove Rookie of the Year Voters Wrong in 2025

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News