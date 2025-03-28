Padres Notes: Friars Trying to Trade Outfielder, 5 Players on Injured List, Opening Day Franchise Record Set
The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-4, to cap off a spectacular Opening Day.
According to president of baseball operations AJ Preller, the roster may look a little different come next week, at least in the minors. Preller revealed that there is an outfielder the Friars want to try to trade after designating him for assignment.
The Opening Day roster also looked a little different as it didn't feature five Padres who are on the injured list. The team will be without some talented pieces for a little longer, but their respective returns will shake up the active list in San Diego.
Finally, a major reason of what made Opening Day so special regardless of who was in the dugout are the fans. Friar Faithful set a record Thursday afternoon for all-time Petco Park Opening Day attendance.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Trying to Trade Outfielder This Week, Says AJ Preller
Padres Reveal Opening Day Roster for 2025 Season, Place 5 Players on Injured List
Padres CEO Says Fans Are the Reason Team Can Spend So Much
Padres' $350 Million Superstar Credits Manager Mike Shildt for Major Turnaround
Padres' Jackson Merrill Wants to Prove Rookie of the Year Voters Wrong in 2025
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.