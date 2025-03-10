Padres Notes: Huge Roster Move, 2 Pitchers Out for Opening Day, Dylan Cease Talks Trade
The San Diego Padres have to make a few more roster moves to get their squad down to the MLB-mandated 26-man size by Opening Day. As of now, the current number is 52 as more players stare down the barrel of potentially starting the year in minor league camp.
There was some unfortunate pitching news, per manager Mike Shildt, that two key pitchers are not expected to break camp with the Padres. Both are recovering from their respective injuries but may need more time ahead of Opening Day.
Speaking of pitchers, right-hander Dylan Cease addressed the constant trade rumors, making his intentions clear about the 2025 season.
And finally, No. 1 ranked Padres prospect received some high praise as he was compared to a superstar shortstop by one of ESPN's baseball insiders. The switch-hitting prospect hopes to one day earn a spot in the majors and make it to Petco Park.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Cut 6 Players From Spring Roster in Major Move
Padres To Be Without 2 Key Pitchers on Opening Day Due to Injury
Dylan Cease Reiterates Desire to Stay With Padres Amid Swirling Trade Rumors
Padres Top Prospect Compared to $182 Million Superstar Shortstop
Padres' Yu Darvish Discusses Cactus League Debut
Padres Play Jose Iglesias at Shortstop in Cactus League Debut
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.