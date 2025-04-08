Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Injury, Joe Musgrove Provides Update, Jurickson Profar Suspension Aftermath
The San Diego Padres beat the Athletics, 5-4, on Monday to improve to 9-2 on the year.
Unfortunately, Jackson Merrill wasn't present in the victory. An insider confirmed that the reason he surprisingly wasn't in the starting lineup was due to hamstring tightness the centerfielder was dealing with recently.
In more injury news, Joe Musgrove made a major step on the road to his recovery from Tommy John surgery this past October. Manager Mike Shildt and many teammates are extremely impressed by the right-hander's mindset amid his process to get back to the mound.
Finally, the baseball world is still reeling from the 80-game suspension of former Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. opened up on his former teammate's setback.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
