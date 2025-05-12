Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Scratched From Lineup, Fernando Tatis Admits to Fatigue
After 34 runs in two days, the San Diego Padres were due for a heat check on Sunday. The Friars lost, 9-3, to the Colorado Rockies as they dropped to 25-14 on the year.
Unfortunately, Jackson Merrill wasn't present for the defeat as he was dealing with an illness. Instead, Gavin Sheets assumed the responsibility of batting cleanup.
Additionally, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. admitted that despite a hot start to the season, he is dealing with some fatigue. It even led to Tatis halting the leg kick that fans are so used to seeing when he is at the plate.
Fatigued or not, Tatis is batting .320 with a .939 OPS and nine home runs in what is already proving to be a special year.
