Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Scratched From Lineup, Fernando Tatis Admits to Fatigue

Gabe Smallson

May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts after being hit in the arm by a pitch during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts after being hit in the arm by a pitch during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After 34 runs in two days, the San Diego Padres were due for a heat check on Sunday. The Friars lost, 9-3, to the Colorado Rockies as they dropped to 25-14 on the year.

Unfortunately, Jackson Merrill wasn't present for the defeat as he was dealing with an illness. Instead, Gavin Sheets assumed the responsibility of batting cleanup.

Additionally, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. admitted that despite a hot start to the season, he is dealing with some fatigue. It even led to Tatis halting the leg kick that fans are so used to seeing when he is at the plate.

Fatigued or not, Tatis is batting .320 with a .939 OPS and nine home runs in what is already proving to be a special year.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Jackson Merrill Scratched From Lineup Days After Returning From Injured List

Padres' Fernando Tatis Admits He's Fatigued After Hot Start to Season

Padres Dominance Leads to Second Manager Being Fired This Season

Padres' Dylan Cease Provides Major Update After Leaving Last Start Early Due to Injury

Padres First Base Coach Gives Firsthand Experience of 'Scary' Luis Arraez Collision

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News