Padres Notes: Key Starter Placed on IL, Mookie Betts Downplays Series, Fernando Tatis Talks Dodgers

Aug 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) singles to score two runs during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres got a well deserved rest day Thursday ahead of their all-important series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which begins Friday.

The Padres had Michael King set to start the opening game of the series, however the starter landed on the injured list again Thursday with left knee inflammation.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts talked about the series after their loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, seemingly downplaying it as just another series.

"It's big but it kind of is what it is," said Betts. "We can't make it more than what it is. It's another series in August. Obviously we all know its big and x, y and z, but we can't make it that way. We have to just look at it as the same game as today and just play our game and not try and be too high or too low."

Padres All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. also spoke about the series, stating it was 'in their hands now' to take the division after passing the Dodgers.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news

