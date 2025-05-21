Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Free Agency Update, Friars Linked to Former Dodgers All-Star, Another Loss

Gabe Smallson

May 14, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is congratulated by Luis Arraez (4) after hitting three-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is congratulated by Luis Arraez (4) after hitting three-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0, in the first of a three-game set in Canada. The Friars fell to 27-19 and lost their fourth straight.

Additionally, an insider made a major update on Luis Arraez's impending free agency. His contributions on the field make him a consistent and effective player, but his clubhouse presence and relationship with the city are invaluable.

Finally, the Friars are linked to a former Dodgers All-Star in what would be a move that shocks the baseball world. The bad blood between the two teams is one thing, but the ability to provide much-needed depth in the outfield is crucial for San Diego.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Insider Provides Massive Update on Luis Arraez Free Agency

Padres Linked to Former Dodgers $60 Million All-Star After Shocking Move

One Anonymous Executive Believes Padres Are Better Than Dodgers, Everyone Else

Padres’ Struggling Infielder Sent to Arizona Complex League for Reset

Padres' Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Current Slump: 'It Pisses Me Off'

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News