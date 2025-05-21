Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Free Agency Update, Friars Linked to Former Dodgers All-Star, Another Loss
The San Diego Padres lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0, in the first of a three-game set in Canada. The Friars fell to 27-19 and lost their fourth straight.
Additionally, an insider made a major update on Luis Arraez's impending free agency. His contributions on the field make him a consistent and effective player, but his clubhouse presence and relationship with the city are invaluable.
Finally, the Friars are linked to a former Dodgers All-Star in what would be a move that shocks the baseball world. The bad blood between the two teams is one thing, but the ability to provide much-needed depth in the outfield is crucial for San Diego.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Insider Provides Massive Update on Luis Arraez Free Agency
Padres Linked to Former Dodgers $60 Million All-Star After Shocking Move
One Anonymous Executive Believes Padres Are Better Than Dodgers, Everyone Else
Padres’ Struggling Infielder Sent to Arizona Complex League for Reset
Padres' Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Current Slump: 'It Pisses Me Off'
Padres Tweets of the Day:
