Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Return Revealed, Yu Darvish Timeline, Manager Not Worried Amid Losing Streak
The San Diego Padres finally have more insight on when fans can expect to see Luis Arraez back on the field. After last Sunday's scary incident in Houston, the All-Star is set to return soon as he is only experiencing headaches in this point of his recovery.
Another All-Star that fans can expect to see back soon is veteran ace Yu Darvish. The team is hopeful that next month will be when the right-hander debuts this season.
Finally, manager Mike Shildt is not concerned with the Padres' four-game losing skid. He assured the public that 'the sky is not falling' and that things appear much worse than the Friars' current reality.
