Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Update, Yu Darvish Timeline, WWE to Petco Park

Gabe Smallson

Apr 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) celebrates after hitting a single during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego improved to a 17-7 record that is tied for the best in baseball thanks to a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers and another Nick Pivetta gem.

In more good news, there is a positive update on Luis Arraez after Sunday's scary collision that resulted in a trip to the injured list and entering MLB's concussion protocol. The team will continue running tests, but manager Mike Shildt spoke optimistically on his All-Star.

Additionally, there is an injury update on Yu Darvish, but he may not back until June. The team isn't rushing the veteran back as the goal is to have Darvish pitching deep into October.

Finally, the WWE is going to make history at Petco Park this year in a professional wrestling event not seen in nearly 40 years. The partnership is with the San Diego Tourism Authority as the city is going to be treated in a major way thanks to the Padres and WWE.

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

