Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Update, Yu Darvish Timeline, WWE to Petco Park
The San Diego improved to a 17-7 record that is tied for the best in baseball thanks to a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers and another Nick Pivetta gem.
In more good news, there is a positive update on Luis Arraez after Sunday's scary collision that resulted in a trip to the injured list and entering MLB's concussion protocol. The team will continue running tests, but manager Mike Shildt spoke optimistically on his All-Star.
Additionally, there is an injury update on Yu Darvish, but he may not back until June. The team isn't rushing the veteran back as the goal is to have Darvish pitching deep into October.
Finally, the WWE is going to make history at Petco Park this year in a professional wrestling event not seen in nearly 40 years. The partnership is with the San Diego Tourism Authority as the city is going to be treated in a major way thanks to the Padres and WWE.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Will Continue Running Tests on Luis Arraez After Placing Him on IL
Yu Darvish May Not Pitch For Padres Until June: Report
Padres, WWE Combining to Make Pro Wrestling History at Petco Park in 2025
Padres Seem to Have Found Their Luis Arraez Replacement For Now
Padres Rookie Had Brutal Travel Day Ahead of MLB Debut vs Astros
Padres Tweets of the Day:
