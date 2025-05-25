Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Michael King Injured, All-Star Placed on IL, Huge Free Agency Prediction

Gabe Smallson

Mar 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34), center, leaves the game during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-1, on Saturday. They fell to 28-22 on the season.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, Michael King was scratched from the scheduled start. Sean Reynolds was the one to start the game for the Friars.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the only injury news of the day as an All-Star outfielder was placed on the injured list ahead of the contest. A top catching prospect was brought up to replace his spot on the roster.

Finally, an All-Star is expected to opt out and hit free agency according to an MLB insider and former general manager. He has been a dominant presence on the mound this season and will almost definitely earn a lucrative contract.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

