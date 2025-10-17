Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Almost Fought Coach, Yu Darvish Contemplating Future, Mason Miller Could Become Starter

Aug 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have been dealing with the sudden retirement of manager Mike Shildt earlier this week, but league insider Jon Heyman reported just how bad things were getting towards the end. Heyman wrote that a fight nearly broke out surrounding Shildt and a Padres coach recently, as things eventually ended with the skipper retiring.

In other news, veteran right-hander Yu Darvish seems undecided on if he will be back on the mound next season. Darvish got a late start to this season due to elbow inflammation and posted a 5.38 ERA in his 15 starts since his July debut.

Finally, right-handed reliever Mason Miller may be transitioned to the starting rotation according to president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. The formidable bullpen arm posted a 0.77 ERA in his 22 games since being traded to San Diego, and boasts an average fastball velocity of 101.2 mph, something that is scary for an opposing hitter at any point in the game.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

