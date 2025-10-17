Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Almost Fought Coach, Yu Darvish Contemplating Future, Mason Miller Could Become Starter
The San Diego Padres have been dealing with the sudden retirement of manager Mike Shildt earlier this week, but league insider Jon Heyman reported just how bad things were getting towards the end. Heyman wrote that a fight nearly broke out surrounding Shildt and a Padres coach recently, as things eventually ended with the skipper retiring.
In other news, veteran right-hander Yu Darvish seems undecided on if he will be back on the mound next season. Darvish got a late start to this season due to elbow inflammation and posted a 5.38 ERA in his 15 starts since his July debut.
Finally, right-handed reliever Mason Miller may be transitioned to the starting rotation according to president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. The formidable bullpen arm posted a 0.77 ERA in his 22 games since being traded to San Diego, and boasts an average fastball velocity of 101.2 mph, something that is scary for an opposing hitter at any point in the game.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Coach Nearly Fought Mike Shildt This Season: Report
Padres' Yu Darvish Seems to Not Yet Know If He's Returning Next Season
Padres Could Transition Mason Miller to Starting Pitcher, Says AJ Preller
Padres' AJ Preller Receives Major Update on Potential Contract Extension
Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Real Reason He Suddenly Retired
Padres Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for 56-Homer Slugger in Free Agency
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.