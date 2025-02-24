Padres Notes: SD Pitcher Out Indefinitely, Top Prospect Injured, Blockbuster Trade?
San Diego Padres right-hander Sean Reynolds sustained a stress reaction in his right foot, per manager Mike Shildt. The team is still determining Reynolds' timeline to return, but he is currently in a boot.
Padres right-hander Cole Paplham, who was ranked one of the team's top 30 prospects in 2024, was struck by a line drive during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, the Padres are still open to making a trade in order to lower payroll.
