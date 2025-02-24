Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: SD Pitcher Out Indefinitely, Top Prospect Injured, Blockbuster Trade?

Valentina Martinez

August 14, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Sean Reynolds (25) delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images at Petco Park.
August 14, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Sean Reynolds (25) delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres right-hander Sean Reynolds sustained a stress reaction in his right foot, per manager Mike Shildt. The team is still determining Reynolds' timeline to return, but he is currently in a boot.

Padres right-hander Cole Paplham, who was ranked one of the team's top 30 prospects in 2024, was struck by a line drive during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, the Padres are still open to making a trade in order to lower payroll.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

