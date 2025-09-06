Padres Notes: Starting Pitcher to IL, Roster Move Incoming, AJ Preller Scouting in Japan
The San Diego Padres lost to the Colorado Rockies on Friday, 3-0, dropping another game as they fight with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West title race.
The pitching staff kept the game close, but the Friars' offense went cold at the wrong time, leading to a poor showing at Coors Field of all places.
San Diego only managed to secure three hits.
In other news, the Padres' rotation has lost a key arm in Nestor Cortes, who is out for at least 15 days due to injury. Cortes was providing quality, end of the rotation innings, but San Diego will need to figure it out without him.
Additionally, the Padres are preparing for another roster move, as Randy Vasquez is in Colorado and will be called up to start Saturday's game.
Finally, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller reportedly went on a trip to Japan in an effort to scout a couple of international stars coming to MLB soon.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
