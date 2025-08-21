Padres Notes: Surprise Luis Arraez Prediction, Ryan O’Hearn Talks Bench Role, Fernando Tatis ‘Searching’
The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-1, on Wednesday to move to 71-56 on the year. The Padres are now just one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.
In other news, Friars All-Star Luis Arraez is predicted to land a shockingly low contract in free agency. The first baseman has consistently had one of the best batting averages in the league and leads MLB in his microscopic strikeout rate of 2.6 percent.
Additionally, newly acquired slugger Ryan O'Hearn was flipped along with outfielder Ramon Laureano for six prospects at the trade deadline, but the All-Star spoke on his bench role for the Padres against left-handers.
Part of why O'Hearn was brought to San Diego was for depth, but the former Baltimore Orioles first baseman spoke honestly about the amount of opportunities he is getting.
Finally, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke on how he is "still searching" to get back on track amid his home run drought. The right fielder is still producing on defense at an elite level and finds ways to contribute other than the long ball, but still hopes to get back to his home-run-hitting ways.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
