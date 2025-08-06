Padres Notes: Surprise Roster Move, Michael King Return Incoming, Dylan Cease Almost Traded?
The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-5, on Tuesday night in extra innings, giving the Friars a key division win.
Before the game, the Padres made a surprise roster move, demoting newly-acquired starting pitcher JP Sears.
The move appeared to happen due to the impending return of ace Michael King, who has been out since May with a shoulder issue.
Finally, starter Dylan Cease got a ton of interest from other MLB teams, appearing on the verge of getting dealt. In the end, Cease stayed and an insider revealed just how close the pitcher got to being dealt.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Shocking Roster Move, Send Down Recently-Acquired Pitcher
Padres' Michael King Potential Return Date Revealed By Mike Shildt
MLB Insider Reveals How Close Padres Were to Trading Dylan Cease, Robert Suarez
All-Star Pitcher Admits He Was 'Surprised' About Padres Trade Deadline Deal
Mason Miller Reveals What Role He Wants to Play for Padres This Season
Padres' AJ Preller Has Epic Quote to Wild Trade Deadline
Padres Newest All-Star Already Shouts Out Fans at Petco Park
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.