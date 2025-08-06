Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Surprise Roster Move, Michael King Return Incoming, Dylan Cease Almost Traded?

Nelson Espinal

Aug 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher JP Sears (38) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-5, on Tuesday night in extra innings, giving the Friars a key division win.

Before the game, the Padres made a surprise roster move, demoting newly-acquired starting pitcher JP Sears.

The move appeared to happen due to the impending return of ace Michael King, who has been out since May with a shoulder issue.

Finally, starter Dylan Cease got a ton of interest from other MLB teams, appearing on the verge of getting dealt. In the end, Cease stayed and an insider revealed just how close the pitcher got to being dealt.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

