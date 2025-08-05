All-Star Pitcher Admits He Was 'Surprised' About Padres Trade Deadline Deal
The San Diego Padres acquired left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes in a last-minute trade deadline deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
More news: Padres Newest All-Star Already Shouts Out Fans at Petco Park
Cortes, who has only made two starts this season, told reporters he was surprised that the Brewers traded him. He had been on the injured list since April 6 with a left elbow flexor strain before the Padres activated him on Sunday.
Cortes added that he expected to be sent to a contender if he were to be dealt at all, and he is excited to start this new journey with San Diego.
"I was a little surprised,” Cortes said. “Even though I felt if there was a chance to get out of Milwaukee, it was going to be to a contender and I'm just happy to be here and happy to compete. I want to get the ball every five days hopefully and be able to give the best that I can."
The Padres’ rotation now includes Cortes, Nick Pivetta, Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish and JP Sears. San Diego was reportedly searching for a team to take Cease but ultimately kept the right-hander through the deadline and landed Sears in a trade with the Athletics.
More news: MLB Insider Reveals How Close Padres Were to Trading Dylan Cease, Robert Suarez
Starting pitcher Michael King is also expected to rejoin the rotation sometime this month after recovering from a nerve injury in his throwing arm. After his rehab start in Triple-A on Sunday, Padres manager Mike Shildt said he is confident King will make his next start in MLB.
The Padres optioned Randy Vasquez to Triple-A to make room in the rotation for Cortes.
Cortes was an American League All-Star in 2022 when he accrued a career-best 2.44 ERA and a career-high 163 strikeouts across 28 starts with the New York Yankees. He made a career-high 30 starts last season and logged 162 strikeouts.
The Brewers acquired Cortes and second baseman Caleb Durbin over the offseason in a trade with the Yankees. Milwaukee sent New York right-handed pitcher Devin Williams.
Cortes did not get a chance to make a big impact in the Brewers’ rotation before he was traded. The southpaw allowed eight earned runs and five home runs in two innings in his first start with Milwaukee against his former team. He improved in his second start, allowing just one hit and no runs through six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
But Cortes was shut down for the remainder of his stint with the Brewers with his flexor injury. Now, Cortes is scheduled to make his debut with the Padres on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
More news: Padres Slugger Reacts to Losing Everyday Role to Trade Deadline Acquisitions
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.