Padres Notes: Trade Deadline Plans Revealed, All-Star Linked to SD, Near No-Hitter
The San Diego Padres lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 8-1, on Saturday evening and were dangerously close to being the victims of the first no-hitter in MLB this year. The Friars fell to 44-37 after breaking up the no-no in the ninth.
Additionally, the Padres are seen as a team that is set to make some noise ahead of the trade deadline, but with just over a month to go, San Diego has yet to make a deal. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke on his team's intentions for the next month.
One of those would-be moves could be for a Cy Young award winning pitcher. The Friars have been named a 'best fit' for the All-Star as the potential blockbuster trade would make an already dangerous pitching rotation that much more formidable.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
What Will Padres Do at Trade Deadline? AJ Preller Answers
Padres Named 'Best Fit' for $50 Million Cy Young Winner in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres' Top Trade Target Has 25 Percent Chance of Being Dealt, Says Insider
Padres 'In Search' of Key Offensive Position Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres vs Reds Delayed on Friday: When Will Game Start?
Padres Tweets of the Day:
