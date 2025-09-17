Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts Injury Update, 50-Homer Slugger Linked to SD, Michael King Struggles

Nelson Espinal

Sep 10, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) delivers during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost, 8-3, against the New York Mets, missing out on a chance to lower their magic number.

The Padres sent out their ace, Michael King, to the mound for a crucial game on Tuesday, but he imploded, giving up seven runs in the first two innings, effectively losing the game for San Diego early on.

In other news, manager Mike Shildt recently gave an update on Xander Bogaerts' injury recovery, which is going well enough to see him return soon.

Also, as the playoffs near, so does MLB free agency, and the Padres were linked to one of the biggest names on the market.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

