Padres' Low-Leverage Relievers Putting Onus on Themselves to Protect the Bullpen
The San Diego Padres have gone 6-3 in response to a five-game losing skid, but with a firm lead for a National League Wild Card spot, the Friars are already looking to do some damage in October.
Southpaw Kyle Hart was brought in this past offseason to add to the rotation after an electric campaign in Korea Baseball Organization, but after transitioning to the bullpen in July, he has had a 3.65 ERA in his eight relief appearances.
Hart recently spoke on what he and the other low-leverage bullpen arms can do to help out the rest of their elite bullpen, especially after Jason Adam's season-ending injury suffered at the start of September.
More news: Padres Have Made Decision on Trade Deadline Addition JP Sears
“At this point in the season, if we can win games like that where Jeremiah Estrada, Mason Miller, Robert Suarez and Adrian Morejón get to rest, that’s the number one thing,” Hart said. “If we can be strong for tomorrow going into an off-day, watch out.”
Hart made these comments after an, 11-3, victory over the Colorado Rockies that avoided needing to deploy Estrada, Miller, Suarez or Morejon, the first such victory since Aug. 20.
Manager Mike Shildt also spoke on the importance of saving the cream of the bullpen crop for more important outings and situations, and not up eight runs against a 108-loss team.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Has No Plans to Sit Manny Machado on the Bench Amid Struggles
“We play close games,” Shildt said. “… It’s also nice to have games like tonight where you get the lead, you add on, you add on, you add on. … That’s important to our back-end, higher-leverage guys — for them to not have to get hot and get in the game and come in.”
Specifically for Hart, he has been tossing an ERA of 4.15 through his four appearances this month, but has a FIP of just 0.38. FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) works to measure simply the outcomes a pitcher can directly control without relying on defense: strikeouts, walks, hit by pitches, and home runs.
Hart has six strikeouts to two earned runs with no walks during his last 4.1 innings of work, allowing no home runs and two hits along the way.
If Hart and the rest of the bullpen can do what they can to limit the usage of the higher-leverage arms before October, this can help ensure better production when the lights shine the brightest.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.