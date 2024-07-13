Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts Returns, Dylan Cease's Unusual Hobby, Trade Rumors
The Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres, 6-1 on Friday. It was a rough day for a Padres offense that managed only five hits and went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, but an even rougher day for the Atlanta broadcast.
Here's what else you might have missed Friday:
Legacy Support: 1984 Team Cheers on 2024 Padres
The 1984 World Series team expressed their support and admiration for the 2024 Padres, highlighting a touching bridge across generations within the franchise. This melding of past and present enhanced the spirit of the Padres' 40-year anniversary celebration of its first pennant winners Wednesday.
Welcome Back, Xander Bogaerts
The Padres' lineup received a significant boost with the return of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts. Activated just in time for the series opener against the Braves, Bogaerts is looking to reset his season after a rough start. Bogerts went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles in his return, and also helped turn a double play.
Art and Athletics: Dylan Cease's Unique Interests
Dylan Cease isn't just making waves with his pitching; he's also known for his eclectic taste in art, often visiting museums during team travels. This unusual hobby offers fans a glimpse into the diverse interests of Padres players off the field.
Rookie Pitcher Promoted From Triple-A
The Padres promoted right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds from Triple-A El Paso, aiming to inject some new energy and skill into their bullpen for the final series before the All-Star break. Reynolds' first appearance with San Diego will mark his major league debut.
Padres Fall in MLB Power Rankings
The latest MLB Power Rankings see the Padres slightly lower overall, but there's optimism that a healthy roster and strategic plays could propel them back into the top 10.
Aggressive Strategy as Trade Deadline Approaches
With the trade deadline approaching, Padres GM A.J. Preller is reportedly exploring every potential avenue, assessing every star player available in an effort to strengthen the team for the latter half of the season.