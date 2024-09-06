Padres Notes: Yu Darvish’s Start, Lake Bachar's Move, Nelson Cruz-Luis Arraez Link
The San Diego Padres suffered a stunning 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, losing on a ninth-inning grand slam by Parker Meadows off Robert Suarez, blowing a 3-0 lead.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Thursday:
Yu Darvish Makes a Comeback Despite Rust
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish returned to MLB action Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, showing signs of what the team has missed. Despite a performance that suggested some rustiness, both Padres manager Mike Shildt and outfielder Jackson Merrill were content with Darvish's progress.
Lake Bachar's New Beginning with Miami Marlins
In what turned out to be a rollercoaster week, pitcher Lake Bachar found a new home with the Miami Marlins after being designated for assignment by the Padres. This swift change marks a new chapter for the Padres' hard-luck rookie, who is still waiting to make his major league debut after earning his first promotion at age 29.
Former Padre's Influence on Luis Arraez
A former San Diego Padre slugger, who just recently moved into a post-retirement role as an advisor with the Los Angeles Dodgers, played a crucial off-field role in the development of two-time batting champion Luis Arráez. Nelson Cruz's relationship with his then-teammate highlights the importance of veteran experience and mentorship in shaping the careers of MLB players — even between two hitters with very different profiles.