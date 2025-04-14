Padres Place Brandon Lockridge on Injured List as Brutal Injury Luck Continues
San Diego Padres outfielder Brandon Lockridge was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled infielder/outfielder Connor Joe from Triple-A El Paso. Lockridge will join Padres stars Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, and Yu Darvish on the IL.
Lockridge spoke about the injury he sustained in Sunday's historic 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.
“Right when I made contact with the base, I felt like a kind of a sharp shoot down my hip,” Lockridge said after the game. “I got it checked out by the doctor already and doesn’t seem to be severe. … I know that if I babied it, I could have maybe stayed out there, but I know having this in the past, if I’ve tried to bust it again, it probably makes it much worse.”
Tyler Wade will get the start in center field Monday night against the Chicago Cubs. While several key players have dealt with injuries so early in the season, the Padres have not allowed the setbacks to affect them.
The Padres have the best record in Major League Baseball at 13-3. The San Diego squad made history with their three-game sweep of the Rockies. The Friars shut out their opponent all weekend, becoming the first team to hold an opponent scoreless for a series of three-plus games since Cleveland in 2017.
The Padres are undefeated at Petco Park, and hope to continue their success at home against the Cubs Monday. While the injuries are starting to pile up, the Padres have not stopped winning.
