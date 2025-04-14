Who’s Going to Play Center Field for Padres After Jackson Merrill’s Replacement Lands on IL?
The San Diego Padres have placed Brandon Lockridge on the injured list after he has been filling in for Jackson Merrill during his stint on the injured list. Both center fielders have hamstring-related ailments.
In Lockridge's absense, offseason addition Connor Joe has been called up from Triple-A El Paso.
To immediately replace the gap in center field, Tyler Wade will be getting the start Monday evening. Given Wade only has 18 games at center in his major league career, it's unlikely that he will be a long-term replacement in the outfield.
Joe has over 100 games of experience in left and right field, but has never played center field in his major league career. During his 13 games in Triple-A, Joe got some reps in at center for the injured Forrest Wall.
Offseason addition Jason Heyward is certainly a viable option to fill in at center given his 230 career games out there, but he has played just 26 games in the middle of the outfield over the last two seasons.
Oscar Gonzalez is another name on the active roster with outfield experience, but like Joe and Wade, his expertise is in right and left field. The same goes for Gavin Sheets, although 193 of his 202 career starts have been in right field with the rest in left. At this point, he's mainly a designated hitter for San Diego.
Another name that has been floating around is superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.
Padres reporter Annie Heilbrunn put those ideas to rest as she revealed Tatis is expecting to stay put as far as he knows and is happily stable in right field.
With his Platinum glove over in right, and a tendency to play a little closer to center, it is safe to say that Tatis won't be the Merrill — and now Lockridge — replacement.
However, until Merrill returns, the Padres will need someone to man the most important position in the outfield. For Monday, at least, it will be Wade.
