Padres Place Pitcher on Injured List in Unfortunate Update
The San Diego Padres have placed right-hander Ryan Bergert on the injured list with a right forearm contusion. He left Tuesday's game — his first career start at Petco Park — after being hit by a line drive in the fourth inning.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Sean Reynolds has been recalled from Triple-A El Paso.
The X-rays on Bergert's forearm came back negative after a 103 mph line drive struck him, and although there were no broken bones, Bergert said after the game he was sore.
Through nine appearances — his last five being starts — the rookie Bergert has an impressive 2.67 ERA through 27 total innings of work. He has 23 strikeouts, has allowed just 12 walks, and has an ERA+ 156, grading him out to 56 percent higher than a league-average pitcher.
Manager Mike Shildt gave him a glowing review ahead of his first home start on Tuesday.
“Bergie’s been great, he really has,” said Shildt. “You talk about consistency and the commanding of the baseball. It’s important that everybody that we’ve brought up has dealt with some really tough environments already and have gone out and pitched and executed well."
The short-handed Padres will still do what they can to take the series against the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's rubber match.
As for Reynolds, he is in the midst of his second season of experience in The Show.
Across 21.2 innings pitched this year, he has a 4.15 ERA with 19 strikeouts to just eight walks. His ERA+ of 100 ranks him at exactly league average compared to qualified pitchers.
Across 5.1 innings in Triple-A El Paso, he has yet to allow a hit.
The Friars commence the final game of the series against the Nationals at 1:10 pm PT with right-hander Nick Pivetta on the mound. The Padres are coming off a series win against the Kansas City Royals and will look to take consecutive series' for the first time June 1.
