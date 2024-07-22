Padres Select Intriguing Catcher in 20th Round of MLB Draft
The San Diego Padres concluded their 2024 Major League Baseball Draft with an intriguing selection in the 20th round.
Chase Fralick is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound catcher who hits left-handed. He was ranked as the No. 2 catcher in Georgia as a senior in high school. It isn't his build that makes him unique, it's his athletic ability with another sport.
He was a nationally ranked tennis player.
"He's got a ... tennis background, which is very unique," said Chris Kemp, Padres amateur scouting director. "He was nationally ranked, top five in his class. It was like 14, 15, 16 years old like playing in tournaments. ... Like a real pro tennis background. Very intriguing profile."
Kemp envisions Fralick becoming a catcher similar to Brian McCann or Cal Raleigh as "a physical, left-handed hitting catcher. ... Extremely good bat to ball."
For a tennis player, he has below-average speed on the bases, according to Baseball America. However, he does have "plus arm strength and plus raw power."
"He’s played some infield in the past but he’s a well below-average runner who would profile much better behind the plate if he can improve his actions and become mobile enough to stick there," writes Carlos Collazo. "His arm would be a clear asset at the position but he’ll need to work to get to a fringy or average defender. Fralick has a solid approach at the plate but might be more of a fringy, 45-grade hitter."
Fralick is committed to playing collegiately at Auburn University