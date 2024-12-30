Padres Sign Former Brewers, Rays Infielder in Free Agency
Infielder Mike Brosseau has reached an agreement with the San Diego Padres, according to his agent, Joe Rosen of Icon Sports Management.
Although Rosen didn’t provide specific details, Brosseau likely joined the team on a minor league deal.
Brosseau is best remembered for his clutch, game-winning home run with Tampa Bay against Aroldis Chapman in the American League Division Series, a dramatic 10-pitch at-bat that knocked the New York Yankees out of the postseason.
However, he hasn’t had many high-profile moments since that iconic performance.
Brosseau comes to the Padres after spending the majority of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers. However, the utility player spent the 2024 season in the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals minor league systems, delivering a solid .276/.368/.441 slash line (.809 OPS) and a 114 wRC+ at Triple-A Syracuse.
Brosseau continued to showcase his versatility, splitting time across multiple positions, including first base, second base, third base, and left field. Notably, he made strides in improving his contact quality, raising his hard-hit rate to 37.3 percent — a significant improvement from the 20.8 percent he posted during his big league stint in 2023.
Brosseau has a career .242/.313/.428 slash line in 647 career big league plate appearances with the Rays and Brewers from 2019-23. Primarily a second and third baseman during parts of five MLB seasons, Brosseau has also seen action at first base, shortstop, and both corner outfield slots, with this versatility making him a useful part-time roster piece.
He also provided good numbers at the plate in his first two seasons and in 2022, which was his first season in Milwaukee.
Unfortunately for Brosseau, he struggled to a .654 OPS in 78 plate appearances in 2023, leading the Brewers to outright him off the roster that July and then release him so Brosseau could pursue a deal in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines.
The 37-game stint in NPB didn’t work out for Brosseau and he returned to North American baseball in 2024, hitting .263/.356/.417 over 405 combined plate appearances with the Triple-A affiliates of the Royals and Mets.
Brosseau retains a minor league option year, providing San Diego with the flexibility to shuttle him between Triple-A and the big-league roster as needed throughout the season.