Report: Padres Still Searching for Starting Pitching Help
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the San Diego Padres are still on the hunt for starting pitching.
The Padres, who acquired Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, are in the thick of the hunt for a starter — but they'll have some competition.
At least 10 teams continue to have some level of interest in starters – the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros in the AL; the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL.- Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic
Earlier Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox, part of a three-team trade that sent reliever Michael Kopech and utility player Tommy Edman to Los Angeles. But other starters will be traded between now and the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Dodgers and Padres are among the interested teams vying for White Sox starter Garrett Crochet. The two division rivals may have to enter into a bidding war to land him.
Crochet made headlines recently by saying that he would only pitch in the playoffs for a team that signs him to a contract extension. Crochet, 25, is in his first season as a full-time starter. While he's thrived in the role — a 3.23 ERA in 22 starts and an AL-leading 160 strikeouts in 114.1 innings — questions persist about the long-term impact of this increased workload on his health.
Perhaps the Padres would be willing to give Crochet the extension he desires. If not, they could explore the second tier of a trade market that could include San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell, Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty, Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, and Angels left-handers Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers.
According to Rosenthal, the Detroit Tigers are not trading their ace, Tarik Skubal.