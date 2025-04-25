When Will Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Other Injured Padres Return?
The San Diego Padres have 11 players on the injured list, including several of the team's core players. They are thriving in spite of their relative lack of health, with a 17-8 record — the second-best mark in MLB and one game better than the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
When can the Padres expect their stars back? Not imminently.
According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic: "Meanwhile, star center fielder Jackson Merrill (right hamstring strain) and ace defensive outfielder Brandon Lockridge (left hamstring strain) appear to be trending toward early- or mid-May returns. Starting second baseman Jake Cronenworth (non-displaced right rib fracture) might come off the injured list around the same time; his pain tolerance will be a key determinant, and the Padres will have to worry about the possibility of him getting hit by another pitch."
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, a former All-Star who was signed to provide depth and a left-handed platoon bat, is also on the injured list with knee complications. Luis Arraez is on the seven-day concussion IL after a scary collision Sunday in Houston.
The DH collided with Mauricio Dubon near first base after the Astros' second baseman raced over to cover the bag, and his momentum carried him into Arraez's running path. The collision to Arraez's head left the reigning batting champion inert for about 10 minutes while medics and athletic trainers attended to him on the field.
Three starting pitchers — Yu Darvish (elbow inflammation), Joe Musgrove (Tommy John surgery) and Matt Waldron (oblique) — are also on the injured list.
Musgrove is out for the season. Darvish recently began throwing off a mound for the first time since mid-March. Waldron is on the 60-day injured list.
Against this backdrop, the team's performance is remarkable.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is demonstrating improved plate discipline while hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.029 entering Friday. He has eight home runs and 17 RBIs while providing exceptional defense in right field. Tatis also leads the National League in Baseball Reference's version of Wins Above Replacement (2.0).
Besides Tatis, the emergence of free agent signee Nick Pivetta (4-1, 1.20 ERA) and the continued excellence of right-hander Michael King (3-0, 2.57 ERA) has allowed the Padres to survive without their injured stars on the field.
