Report: Nationals Will Entertain Trade of Juan Soto

Report: Washington Nationals Will Entertain Trade of Juan Soto

The Washington Nationals will now reportedly entertain a trade for outfielder Juan Soto at 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The Washington Nationals will now entertain the thought of trading superstar Juan Soto at this year's MLB trade deadline according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The news comes on the heels that Soto rejected the National's latest extension offer of 15-years and $440 million.

Soto is currently making $17.1 million a year and one can expect that number to rise over the next few seasons through arbitration. Still, he comes at a bargain financially as he is one of the most dynamic players in baseball and is a perennial MVP candidate.

The cost of acquisition for any prospective team will be astronomical and could perhaps alter the entire scope and landscape of the trade deadline.

Top landing spots for Soto could include the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the New York Yankees as all have the capital in players and finances to see a deal completed. 

