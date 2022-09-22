How to Watch Braves at Phillies: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves starting on Thursday. Here is how to watch and where to stream.

The Philadelphia Phillies finally brought their five-game losing streak to a grinding halt on Wednesday night. Outfielder Matt Vierling played hero as he hit a walk-off single in the tenth inning to secure a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, they will look to help solidify their position in the National League Wild Card race in which they currently hold a 2.5 game lead (and tiebreaker) over the Milwaukee Brewers for the third and final spot.

The Phillies have not played well against their divisional foe in the Braves this season, as they currently hold a 6-9 record against them while being outscored 71-64.

Philadelphia will look to right their record and maintain pace in the NL postseason picture this weekend. It should seem like a playoff atmosphere in Citizens Bank Park. 

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22

Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

This is a series that could hold tremendous implications for the entire NL playoff picture. You won't want to miss it.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19088756
Game Day

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19088737
Game Day

Wheeler Returns, Vierling Comes Up Huge as Phillies Stop Losing Skid

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18813347
Opinions

Bad Luck: Phillies Fail to Support Wheeler and Syndergaard

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18900881 (1)
News

How to Watch Blue Jays at Phillies: TV, Streaming

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18879084
Prospects

Hall Mashes Four Hits with Lehigh Valley

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18870258
News

Phillies Reinstate Zack Wheeler, Option Coonrod

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19065954
News

Report: Canada to Lift Vaccine Mandate Ahead of MLB Postseason

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19083913
Game Day

Phillies Lose to Blue Jays in Slugfest

By Lauren Amour