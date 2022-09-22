How to Watch Braves at Phillies: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies finally brought their five-game losing streak to a grinding halt on Wednesday night. Outfielder Matt Vierling played hero as he hit a walk-off single in the tenth inning to secure a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, they will look to help solidify their position in the National League Wild Card race in which they currently hold a 2.5 game lead (and tiebreaker) over the Milwaukee Brewers for the third and final spot.

The Phillies have not played well against their divisional foe in the Braves this season, as they currently hold a 6-9 record against them while being outscored 71-64.

Philadelphia will look to right their record and maintain pace in the NL postseason picture this weekend. It should seem like a playoff atmosphere in Citizens Bank Park.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22

Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

This is a series that could hold tremendous implications for the entire NL playoff picture. You won't want to miss it.

