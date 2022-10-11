How to Watch Phillies at Braves NLDS Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Braves NLDS Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies will play in the National League Division Series for the first time since 2011 on Tuesday afternoon.

They will be opposed by the NL East champion Atlanta Braves, whom they lost the season series against, 11-8. Games 1 and 2 will be at Truist Park in Atlanta before the Phillies head home to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 and a potential Game 4.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez will be on the bump for Philadelphia in Game 1, with fellow lefty Max Fried on the hill for the Braves.

Ahead of the first game, the Phillies announced their NLDS roster, and there were a couple of surprises—such as no David Robertson in the bullpen and no Nick Maton on the bench.

Needless to say, the reigning World Champion Braves are heavily favored to win the series, but it's the MLB postseason, anything can happen.

How to watch:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Time: 1:07 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19055929
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Braves NLDS Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19203367
News

Phillies Announce NLDS Roster

By Alex Carr
Bryce Harper Juan Segura Phillies Welcome To October Bobbleheads
News

New Phillies 'Red October' Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19173631
News

Phillies Players React to Rob Thomson's Extension

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19203527
Podcast

Podcast: The Phillies Win a Playoff Series and Michael Kay Swoons Over Pujols

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19145887
Opinions

Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19190805
News

Phillies Sign Rob Thomson to Two-Year Deal

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19073050
Around MLB

Braves Sign Another Young Player to Long-Term Extension

By Leo Morgenstern