How to Watch Phillies at Braves NLDS Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies will play in the National League Division Series for the first time since 2011 on Tuesday afternoon.

They will be opposed by the NL East champion Atlanta Braves, whom they lost the season series against, 11-8. Games 1 and 2 will be at Truist Park in Atlanta before the Phillies head home to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 and a potential Game 4.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez will be on the bump for Philadelphia in Game 1, with fellow lefty Max Fried on the hill for the Braves.

Ahead of the first game, the Phillies announced their NLDS roster, and there were a couple of surprises—such as no David Robertson in the bullpen and no Nick Maton on the bench.

Needless to say, the reigning World Champion Braves are heavily favored to win the series, but it's the MLB postseason, anything can happen.

How to watch:

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Time: 1:07 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

