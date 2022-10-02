How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Game Four: Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Hoping to shrink their magic number down to two, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals one more time this season – weather permitting.

Despite a devastating loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies increased their lead in the NL Wild Card race with an 8-2 victory in the evening portion of the doubleheader. 

The Phillies now hold a full game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot. They also hold the tiebreaker, which gives them an additional cushion as the season winds down. If Philadelphia can win just two of their remaining four games, Milwaukee would need to win out in order to surpass them in the standings.

The easiest way for the Phillies to go 2-2 is to take the final game from the Nationals on Sunday and then win one game of the final series agains Houston. If they lose Sunday afternoon's contest in Washington, they would need to win two of three games against the powerhouse Astros. 

Beating the Nationals shouldn't be so hard (it certainly isn't as hard as Washingtonians say it is), especially with Zack Wheeler taking the bump. The biggest hurdle will be the weather, which could lead to a postponed game. In such a case, the two teams might have to reschedule their final game for Thursday, which could have disastrous ramifications for the Phillies. Not only would Philadelphia lose a precious day of rest before the postseason begins, but if this afternoon's game is postponed, Wheeler's start will be pushed back a day and he will no longer be lined up to start Game One of the Wild Card series. 

At this point, all we can do is hope the rain holds off long enough for the Phillies and Nationals to get an official game in.

How to Watch:

Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 1:35 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Wheeler (11-7, 2.92 ERA) takes the hill for the Phillies, while Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.08 ERA) starts for the Nationals. 

