Castellanos Comes Alive in Philadelphia Phillies' NLDS Game 1 Victory

It's hard to beat MLB postseason baseball, and National League Division Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was a perfect example of why.

The Phillies were the underdog entering Tuesday afternoon's game against NL East champion Atlanta and their starter Max Fried. Fried was spectacular for the Braves in the second half, but that dominance didn't carry over into Game 1.

With two outs in the first inning, Fried allowed four straight singles to give Philadelphia an early 2-0 lead. Nick Castellanos collected his first RBI of the postseason, while Alec Bohm drove in his second run.

Ranger Suárez took the mound for the Phillies in his first playoff start. Although he loaded the bases on a leadoff double by Ronald Acuña Jr., and walked two consecutive batters, he escaped the jam with a huge double-play to end the Braves' threat.

However, Atlanta got one back on a Travis d'Arnaud solo shot in the second. The no-doubter traveled 430 feet into the left seats.

Bohm continued to pad onto the Phillies' lead, though, hitting a sacrifice fly that brought home J.T. Realmuto. Jean Segura then singled home Castellanos, who doubled in his second plate appearance, giving Philadelphia a three-run lead in the third inning.

Suárez ran into trouble again in the bottom of the inning, once more loading the bases and surrendering a couple walks. Nevertheless, Atlanta was held scoreless, and the Phillies' southpaw got d'Arnaud swinging to end the frame.

Castellanos continued to deliver in the fourth, singling to left field with the bases loaded to make it 6-1 Phillies. The slugger went 3-for-5 with two singles, a double, and knocked in three runs. It was perhaps his best game as a Phillie, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Castellanos getting hot would be huge for Philadelphia's offense.

Suárez was lifted from the game in the fourth inning for Andrew Bellatti. It wasn't the strongest outing for Ranger—walking five batters—but he had allowed only one run to show for it. He pitched 3.1 innings, allowed three hits, and struck out five on 86 pitches, and was able to work out of several sticky situations. Overall, it was a gutsy performance.

An Edmundo Sosa sac fly brought home Segura to make 7-1 Phillies in the fifth inning. The Braves tacked on two more runs in their half of the fifth on a d'Arnaud double off of Connor Brogdon. Brogdon was eventually taken out for Brad Hand, who got out of the quandry. The 27-year-old right-hander didn't have it, and he hasn't for some time. It would be wise of the Phillies to stay away from Brogdon for the remainder of the series if they can.

Besides Brogdon, Bellatti, Hand, Seranthony Domínguez, and José Alvarado combined for five scoreless frames. Domínguez took the sixth and seventh innings, and dominated the Braves' lineup. He struck out three and needed just 18 pitches, 14 of which were for strikes. Domínguez's return to form would be a massive boost for the backend of the Phillies' bullpen.

Atlanta's bullpen was just as dominant as the Phillies', and held the lineup scoreless for the remainder of the game. Zach Eflin came in for the ninth inning, and that's when things got dicey. With two runners on, Eflin allowed a three-run home run to Matt Olson with one out to make it a one-run game.

Castellanos robbed William Contreras of extra bases for the second out of the inning with a spectacular catch in right field, and d'Arnaud grounded out to Sosa to end the ballgame. The Phillies held on to win, 7-6, and took a 1-0 lead in the NLDS over the Braves.

Zack Wheeler will be on the bump for Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, and he will be opposed by Atlanta's Kyle Wright. The game is slated to begin at 4:35 p.m. EST.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!