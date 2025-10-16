Alec Bohm Gave Phillies Another Season of Solid Production at Third Base
Alec Bohm gave the Philadelphia Phillies a taste of the arbitration table last offseason as he took them to court and won with his 2025 salary. Coming off an All-Star Game appearance, he believed he was worth more than what he was offered, and the arbiter agreed.
Bohm needed to back that up with a solid season and he certainly did so at the plate. He did miss a month with a left rib fracture. The good news for Philly is that both Edmundo Sosa and Otto Kemp provided the Phillies solid backup options in his absence.
It’s one reason why the Phillies could entertain trading Bohm this offseason. His arbitration bill is set to go higher, and Sosa and Kemp could provide less expensive options with potentially similar production. Until Philly charts a path, the assumption should be that all three will return in 2026.
Philadelphia Phillies Third Basemen in 2024
After reaching the All-Star Game for the first time in 2024, Bohm’s bWAR dropped from 3.0 to 1.3. But his overall slash remained steady. He slashed .287/.331/.409 in 2025, after he slashed .280/.332/.448 in 2024. His power numbers dropped from 15 home runs to 11 home runs, and from 97 RBI to 57 RBI. Some of that was due to the games he missed. He played 23 fewer in 2025 than in 2024.
His whiff rate (14.6%, 93rd percentile) and his strikeout rate (16.3%, 80th percentile) put him among the best in the game. But he needs to draw more walks. He’s drawing them just 5.8% of the time, which is in the 20th percentile in MLB. His batting run, his baserunning run and his fielding run values are average to worse, with his baserunning value in the 11th percentile.
Sosa and Kemp provided solid work behind Bohm when he was injured or didn’t play. Sosa, who played in 89 games and multiple positions, slashed .276/.307/.469 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI. His 2.1 bWAR was best among non-regular starters. Kemp, an undrafted free agent who made his MLB debut in 2025, slashed 234/.298/.411 in 62 games as multiple positions, with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
Bohm took the Phillies to the arbitration table and won last year, as he ended up with a $7.7 million salary. He’ll enter his second year of arbitration this offseason, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting him to receive $10.3 million. Sosa is also eligible for arbitration in his final year before free agency and is protected to receive $3.9 million.
The good news for the Phillies is that they have all three under team control for at least the next year. Bohm could take Philadelphia to the arbitration table for the second straight year, if he’s unhappy with the offer. But it looks a bit less likely that he would win a hearing the second time around. Still, there is enough good production from Bohm, Sosa and Kemp to believe the Phillies have the third base position set for 2026.