Alex Bregman Continues To Be Option for Philadelphia Phillies This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be much less active this offseason than initially predicted following their NLDS elimination against the New York Mets.
Their strategy has been clear; buy low on players with high upside.
Whether it was the signing of reliever Jordan Romano, who is coming off a injury plagued campaign, the addition of outfielder Max Kepler, who has popped during his career at times but has also been inconsistent at others, or the acquisition of Jesus Luzardo, who has battled injuries throughout his time in The Show, the Phillies are hoping all three can bounce back in 2025.
These moves aren't exactly eye-catching, and based on their financial situation, that is likely the most that occurs this winter, but it should also be pointed out that their signing of swingman pitcher Joe Ross has their projected payroll over the final tier of the luxury tax threshold.
This means Philadelphia is paying a hefty penalty regardless if they sign a high-profile player or not.
With that in mind, there is still a player on the market who would fit exactly what this team is looking for heading into the upcoming campaign.
Alex Bregman is unsigned, and as the best third baseman available, it's surprising that's the case.
The Phillies have dodged multiple bullets when it comes to their chances of landing the two-time World Series champion because the Houston Astros opted not to re-sign their franchise legend and the Detroit Tigers gave Gleyber Torres a one-year deal instead of spending for Bregman.
More information is suggesting that Philadelphia might just hold onto Alec Bohm after trying to ship him out of town throughout the offseason, but with a few different teams looking for infield upgrades, a market could develop that allows Dave Dombrowski to trade him.
Bregman still being availabe certainly helps that timeline.
It seemed like the star third baseman would be signed at the Winter Meetings, meaning the Phillies would have had to quickly make a decision about the Bohm situation, but when that didn't occur, it has given them more time to find something that works on that front, while also bringing Bregman in.
This likely is just a pipedream at this point, though.
Dombrowski seems hesitant to hand out more money this winter despite owner John Middleton not putting a restriction on spending.
If Philadelphia wants to better position themselves to win a championship in a loaded National League, their best option at this point could be to sign Bregman, who continues to still be available for them on the market.