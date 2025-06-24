Angels 'Don't Plan' To Trade Ideal Phillies Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies need to add relievers at the trade deadline.
While they have found a combination that works at the end of games when they have the lead in recent weeks, it's hard to feel good about this unit heading into the second half of the season and during the playoffs.
One and even two acquisitions have been suggested as the moves Dave Dombrowski has to make before July 31 passes, but with multiple teams still in the playoff hunt right now, it's hard to circle players who may become available before then.
Someone many believed was going to be made available was Kenley Jansen, the future Hall of Fame closer who is on his last leg but is still being impactful as a closer for the Los Angeles Angels.
Since he's an impending free agent and the Angels are in a perpetual state of rebuilding, it seemed almost certain that he would be moved before the trade deadline.
However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that might not be the case.
"While the Los Angeles Angels certainly have some nice trade chips like left-hander Tyler Anderson, closer Kenley Jansen and infielder Luis Rengifo, they don't plan to sell at the trade deadline unless they suddenly fall apart," he wrote.
This takes a huge trade target off the board for the Phillies if that is indeed the case.
Jansen has long been connected to Philadelphia, and it seemed like the stars might have been aligning for the two sides to finally join forces in 2025. But with this latest bit of information, it sounds like Dombrowski might have to look elsewhere.
