Bryson Stott Gives Phillies Underrated Consistency at Second Base in 2025
Second base is a position the Philadelphia Phillies never have to worry about, thanks to Bryson Stott.
Their first-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of UNLV made his debut in the Majors in 2022 and since he arrived, he’s provided the Phillies with consistent play, no matter the position. He split his time between shortstop and second base. After Philadelphia signed Trea Turner to play shortstop before the 2023 season, he moved to second base full time.
Thanks to his durability and consistency, the Phillies only had to use four other players at the position in 2025 — Kody Clemens, Otto Kemp, Edmundo Sosa and Weston Wilson. With Stott playing 147 games there, most of those appearances were late in games or on designed off days for Scott.
Philadelphia Phillies Second Basemen in 2024
Stott improved slightly offensively in 2025. After he slashed .245/.315/.356 with 11 home runs and 57 RBI in 2024, he nudged those numbers up to .257/.328/.391 with 13 home runs and 66 RBI. He has not yet approached his career highs in 2023, when he slashed .280/.329/.419 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI. But he gives the Phillies consistent offense, and his glove isn’t bad either.
Baseball Savant isn’t a fan of his batting run value, which is zero and in the 42nd percentile across baseball. But he has a great chase rate (23.3%, 81st percentile), whiff rate (16.7%, 88th percentile) and strikeout rate (16.3%, 80th percentile). He doesn’t give away many at-bats.
His fielding range (OAA) was plus-8 and is in the 94th percentile. His sprint speed of 28.8 is in the 86th percentile. The latter put him among the 92nd percentile of all players in baserunning run value. His fielding run value was plus-2 and in the 66th percentile. He’s not a Gold Glove second baseman, but he’s a quality fielder.
The good news for Philadelphia is that, while the Phillies face several key decisions this offseason, a decision on Stott isn’t one of them. He remains under team control for two more years and is projected to receive a deal of more than $5 million in arbitration for 2026. His production and value make him a no-brainer to keep for the next two seasons.
As for backing him up, the Phillies have a value commodity, behind what was on the roster in 2025 — Aidan Miller. The former first-round pick is closing in on a Major League call-up, perhaps next season. He could begin his time as a backup middle infielder for both Stott and Turner, especially if his bat translates quickly to the Majors.